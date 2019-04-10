Gurjar quota agitation leader Kirori Singh Bainsla joins BJP

quota agitation leader on Wednesday joined the at the party's headquarters here.

Bainsla's son also joined the party in the presence of BJP's Rajasthan-in-charge Prakash Javadekar.

"I have seen rarest of rare qualities in and that's why I am joining the BJP," said, adding the PM interacts with common people and he is inspired by Modi's working style.

Bainsla said that he has been close to chief ministers of both parties -- the and the -- and had seen their ideologies.

"After seeing two parties closely, I am joining the BJP," he said.

Javadekar said Bainsla had also met in the morning.He said that with each passing day, the is emerging stronger in and win all 25 Lok Sabha seats.

