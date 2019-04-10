Gurjar quota agitation leader Kirori Singh Bainsla joins BJP

-
ALSO READ
Decision on quota stir likely in evening, says Gujjar leader Bainsla
Gujjar quota agitation: Bainsla falls sick at protest site
Bainsla threatens to revive stir for 5 per cent quota for Gujjars, other communities
Gujjar leader Bainsla starts dharna on rail tracks in Rajasthan for quota
Gujjar quota: Bainsla gives 20-day ultimatum to Raj govt
-
Gurjar quota agitation leader Kirori Singh Bainsla on Wednesday joined the BJP at the party's headquarters here.
Bainsla's son Vijay Bainsla also joined the party in the presence of BJP's Rajasthan-in-charge Prakash Javadekar.
"I have seen rarest of rare qualities in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that's why I am joining the BJP," Kirori Singh Bainsla said, adding the PM interacts with common people and he is inspired by Modi's working style.
Bainsla said that he has been close to chief ministers of both parties -- the BJP and the Congress -- and had seen their ideologies.
"After seeing two parties closely, I am joining the BJP," he said.
Javadekar said Bainsla had also met party president Amit Shah in the morning.He said that with each passing day, the BJP is emerging stronger in Rajasthan and win all 25 Lok Sabha seats.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU