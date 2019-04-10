A point-by-point comparison of the BJP and Congress 2019 poll manifestos

The tone of the BJP and Congress manifestoes are strikingly different not just politically but also in their approach to economic issues. While neither displays an overarching economic theme, the Congress manifesto is more focused on welfare than on growth issues.

The BJP paper has a few fresh ideas instead seeking to continue the economic themes it has launched during its term in office. We piece together their approach on key economic issues facing the country and how much money those would cost, and more importantly, how well they are targeted at the electorate. Agriculture and ...