Guv of J-K, Kerala, Maha and U'khand CM call on Home Minister Amit Shah

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Three Governors, including Jammu and Kashmir's Satya Pal Malik, and the Uttarakhand chief minister called on Home Minister Amit Shah, who assumed charge on Saturday.

Malik, Kerala Governor P Sathasivam and Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao met Shah separately during the day.

Official sources described the meetings as courtesy calls.

Malik is said to have given a small briefing on the prevailing situation of Jammu and Kashmir, which is currently under the President's rule, sources said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat also called on Shah separately.

First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 18:40 IST

