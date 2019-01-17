Gym instructor, friend arrested for killing 16-year-old youth

The police arrested a 23-year-old gym instructor and his friend Thursday for allegedly killing a 16-year-old youth.

The accused allegedly strangulated Nikhil Angrolkar, the victim, and buried the body under debris in Warje area, a said.

Vinay Rajput, a gym instructor, and his friend (19) were arrested in the case Thursday. Police exhumed the body from the information given by the accused.

Angrolkar's father, who runs a fabrication unit, had filed a case after he went missing Sunday.

"We learnt that Nikhil was last seen with Rajput. When interrogated, Rajput confessed to killing him with Pol's help," said a of station.

Rajput allegedly told the police that he wanted to demand ransom from Nikhil's parents after kidnapping him, but could not muster the courage to do so.

"The accused and his accomplice thought if they let Nikhil go, he would reveal their plan, so they killed him," he said.

Further probe is on, the said.

