Khelo: Haryana dominate kabaddi, qualify for 3 out of 4 finals

Haryana reached three of the four finals of the Kabaddi competition at the Khelo India Youth Games here Thursday.
The Haryana team, which was knocked out in the league stage in the Boys Under-21 section, made it to the title match in the other three sections, a media release said.
Haryana got better of West Bengal in the Girls Under-17 section.
In the second semi-finals, Chhattisgarh beat Uttar Pradesh by three points to reach the final.
The Haryana girls continued their performance in the U-21 category as beat Uttar Pradesh 32-26.
On Friday, they will meet Himachal Pradesh for the gold.
Himachal defeated hosts Maharashtra.
Semi-final results: U-17 Girls: 1.
Haryana beats West Bengal by 48-13; 2.
Chhattisgarh beats Uttar Pradesh by 22-19.
U-21 Girls: 1.
Haryana beats Uttar Pradesh by 32-26; 2.
Himachal Pradesh beats Maharashtra by 22-19 U-17 Boys: 1.
Chhattisgarh beats Rajasthan by 29-27; 2.
Haryana beats Delhi by 44-37.
U-21 Boys: Chandigarh beats Kerala 37-20; Tamil Nadu beats UP 40-26.
