Harriet Dyer joins 'The Invisible Man' reboot

has boarded the star-studded cast of "The Invisible Man" reboot, based on the classic 1897 novel by HG Wells.

Dyer, best known for shows such as "Love Child" and "The InBetween", joins Elisabeth Moss, and in the Universal-Blumhouse production, Deadline reported.

is directing the film from his own screenplay. He will co-produce alongside Blumhouse.

The novel has been adapted for both the big screen and television over the years. Its most notable adaptation is the 1933 black-and-white film, featuring in the title role.

The project is a co-production between Goalpost Pictures Australia and Blumhouse Productions, in association with Nervous Tick, for Universal Pictures.

"The Invisible Man" is scheduled to be released on March 13, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)