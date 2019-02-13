Harrison Ford blasts Trump, other world leaders over climate change threat

Veteran has taken a dig at US over the country's decision to opt out of climate agreement, saying those who deny the threat of climate change are on the "wrong side of history".

During his speech at the final day of the World Government Summit here on Tuesday, Ford said the world needs to protect nature as humans are facing the "greatest moral crisis of our time".

"All of us, whether rich or poor, powerful or powerless, will suffer the effects of climate change and ecosystem destruction as we're faced with the greatest moral crisis of our time," he said.

"The land and the sea are the legacy we will leave to future generations... We must intervene and act before it is too late... We need to protect nature because nature does not need people, but people need nature," he added.

According to Arab News, the 76-year-old veteran, famous for playing cult characters such as Han Solo in "Star Wars" franchise and the title character of "Indiana Jones" series, started his speech with a dig at Trump without even taking his name.

"Around the world elements of leadership including in my own country to preserve their state and the status quo, deny or denigrate science. They are on the wrong side of history," he said.

In 2017, Trump had announced that the US would be exiting climate pact, saying it would pose a "burden" on the US economy.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)