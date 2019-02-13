HITLAB Innovators Summit: India Assembles Leaders Across Healthcare Ecosystem to Bring Meaningful Innovation to Over a Billion Lives

/ -- Empowering meaningful digital innovation for over a billion lives throughout is the theme of the 2019 Innovators Summit: The one-day event, sponsored by ANSYS, Praava Health, and Tech Care for All, will be held on February 16 at IIT Delhi, an It brings together leaders and practitioners in life sciences, technology, academia, public health, medicine, investment, and design to leverage digital solutions and bring meaningful change to populations.

The global Summit, taking place in for the fifth time, is centered around disruptors-those driving change across the digital ecosystem and redefining what is possible in delivery. Summit topics range from establishing a culture of innovation across stakeholders in to examining the current state of open innovation challenges.

"Bringing innovation to over a billion lives in India begins with an engaged ecosystem desiring to move beyond the status quo," said Stan Kachnowski, Chair. " is an ideal venue for the digital community to gather and define the next decade of innovation."



The event features an Experts Speak session, led by ANSYS, along with diverse panels and talks from leaders representing AIIMS, Philips Healthcare, Terumo, Columbia University, Dubai Health Authority, HIMSS India, NITI Aayog, Biotech Consortium of India, and more.

"I am excited to participate in the 2019 HITLAB Innovators Summit: India as Indian engineers are amongst the most innovative in the world, eager to adopt engineering to accelerate and amplify technology progress, especially in sectors," said Thierry Marchal, at

"My experience at the HITLAB Innovators Summit: India has always been that of transformational learning and networking," said Supten Sarbadhikari, Former at the Centre for Health Informatics, National Health Portal.

Tickets for the 2019 HITLAB Innovators Summit: India are now available for purchase and seating is limited. Learn more about the event, agenda, and sponsors here.

About HITLAB



HITLAB is an impact-first organization headquartered in that offers digital health research, teaching, and to improve worldwide.

The team includes professionals, statisticians, entrepreneurs, clinicians, engineers, economists, strategists, designers, and anthropologists determined to address across the globe. HITLAB works with a wide variety of stakeholders in both the public and private sectors to design and disseminate studies, programs, and products that shape the future of digital health.

Every year, HITLAB hosts a series of global summits and open innovation challenges, which bring together leaders across the digital health ecosystem to discuss health issues and solutions. The summits offer carefully curated talks, panels, and collaboration opportunities to engage the most creative minds in digital health.

For more information, please visit or follow the company on Twitter @HITLabNYC.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)