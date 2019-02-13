HITLAB Innovators Summit: India Assembles Leaders Across Healthcare Ecosystem to Bring Meaningful Innovation to Over a Billion Lives

-
ALSO READ
IIT-Delhi gets Rs 50-cr grant for School of Public Policy
Job offers for IIT-M students rises by 30%
IIT KGP, University of Alberta collaborate for joint doctoral degree programme
National capital JEE topper hopes for seat in IIT Delhi
Praveen Kumar Singh takes over as Director (commercial) of PFC
-
/ -- Empowering meaningful digital health innovation for over a billion lives throughout India is the theme of the 2019 HITLAB Innovators Summit: India. The one-day event, sponsored by ANSYS, Praava Health, and Tech Care for All, will be held on February 16 at IIT Delhi, an Institute of Eminence. It brings together leaders and practitioners in life sciences, technology, academia, public health, medicine, investment, and design to leverage digital solutions and bring meaningful change to populations.
The global HITLAB Summit, taking place in India for the fifth time, is centered around disruptors-those driving change across the digital health ecosystem and redefining what is possible in healthcare delivery. Summit topics range from establishing a culture of innovation across stakeholders in healthcare to examining the current state of open innovation challenges.
"Bringing innovation to over a billion lives in India begins with an engaged ecosystem desiring to move beyond the status quo," said Stan Kachnowski, HITLAB Chair. "New Delhi is an ideal venue for the digital health community to gather and define the next decade of innovation."
The event features an Experts Speak session, led by ANSYS, along with diverse panels and talks from leaders representing AIIMS, Philips Healthcare, Terumo, Columbia University, Dubai Health Authority, HIMSS India, NITI Aayog, Biotech Consortium of India, and more.
"I am excited to participate in the 2019 HITLAB Innovators Summit: India as Indian engineers are amongst the most innovative in the world, eager to adopt engineering simulation to accelerate and amplify technology progress, especially in healthcare sectors," said Thierry Marchal, Global Industry Director at ANSYS.
"My experience at the HITLAB Innovators Summit: India has always been that of transformational learning and networking," said Professor Supten Sarbadhikari, Former Director at the Centre for Health Informatics, National Health Portal.
Tickets for the 2019 HITLAB Innovators Summit: India are now available for purchase and seating is limited. Learn more about the event, agenda, and sponsors here.
About HITLAB
HITLAB is an impact-first organization headquartered in New York City that offers digital health research, teaching, and advisory services to improve healthcare delivery worldwide.
The team includes public health professionals, statisticians, entrepreneurs, clinicians, engineers, economists, strategists, designers, and anthropologists determined to address healthcare needs across the globe. HITLAB works with a wide variety of stakeholders in both the public and private sectors to design and disseminate studies, programs, and products that shape the future of digital health.
Every year, HITLAB hosts a series of global summits and open innovation challenges, which bring together leaders across the digital health ecosystem to discuss health issues and solutions. The summits offer carefully curated talks, panels, and collaboration opportunities to engage the most creative minds in digital health.
For more information, please visit http://www.hitlab.org or follow the company on Twitter @HITLabNYC.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU