Haryana: After losing to mother in Assembly elections, Dushyant Chautala lost to son in LS polls

After suffering defeat at the hands of BJP's from Hisar's Kalan in 2014 Assembly polls in Haryana, former INLD leader was this time trounced by her son in Lok Sabha seat.

Dushyant Chautala, sitting of Hisar, was fielded by the JJP- alliance.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, three great grandsons of were in the fray albeit not from the same party, after the Chautala clan split last year following a bitter family feud.

With Devi Lal's son being in jail in connection with the recruitment scam, his son (father of Dushyant Chautala) had broken away from the (INLD) and formed (JJP) which later formed an alliance with the (AAP) in the state.

The political rivalry between the Brijendra Singh's family and Chautalas is not new in

Both families having a long political history and strong hold in the state.

While Brijendra is son of BJP MLA from Kalan and of Steel Chaudhary Birender Singh, Dushyant is grandson of former

Kalan is a political bastion of the Singh family from where himself has been a five-time MLA and his wife is the sitting MLA.

46-year-old made his electoral debut in the Lok Sabha elections after quitting his two-decade-old bureaucratic career.

In April, he took a voluntary retirement from HAFED where he was employed as an MD to fight Lok Sabha election on a BJP ticket from seat.

He has defeated sitting (INLD) by a margin of 3.14 lakh votes. In the general elections, which concluded on Thursday, Brijendra got 6.03 lakh votes votes and Dushyant polled over 2.89 lakh votes.

Dushyant, even after winning Hisar Lok Sabha seat on INLD ticket in May 2014, had decided to give a fight to Brijendra's mother who fought on a BJP ticket from Uchana Kalan in the assembly election held same year in October.

However, Dushyant was defeated by a margin of 7,480 votes.

In 2009 assembly elections, Dushyant's grandfather had also contested against Birender Singh, whereas in 2014 his wife had contested the election while the Chautalas had fielded Dushyant.

Birender Singh was then nominated to Rajya Sabha and became a in the

is the great grandson of Sir Chhotu Ram, the illustrious farmer leader, and has always been seen as a successor to the political heritage of the family.

