Haryana unveils new excise policy, targets Rs 7,500 cr from liquor

The government Tuesday unveiled a new excise policy for 2019-20, targeting revenue mobilisation of Rs 7,500 crore from liquor against Rs 6,300 crore for current fiscal.

Under the new excisepolicy, the government gave nod for approving the receipt of applications and grant of licences through department's portal as part of its ease of doing business initiatives.

Emphasizing its commitment to environment protection, at least 20 per cent of the liquor will be sold in glass bottles.

The Policy alsoenables liquor manufacturers to market Indian Made Foreign Liquor in tetrapacks (biodegradable) of 180 ml, called Nips.

To provide qualitycountry liquor to the consumers at lower rates, thepolicy allowed the launch of superior 65 degree proof country liquor called "Metro Liquor" to be distilled and marketed by the State based distilleries.

"The policy fulfills the expectations of the armed forces by lowering excise duty on Rum sold through canteens in the State byRs 61 per proof litre," the release said.

To ensure that there is no manufacture and supply ofillicit/smuggled liquor, 350 police personnel would be deputed in theDepartment exclusively for this purpose.

The excise policy was approved at a meeting of state cabinet here, which met under the chairmanship of M L Khattar, an official release said.

With a view to moulding the consumption from strong to mild liquor, the State has allowed micro breweries to opt for a licencewithout seeking a mandatory license for hard liquor.

The policy also permitted the establishment of state of the art outlets called 'Avant-garde' in malls and licensed shopping areas in Gurugram, Faridabad andPanchkula "to enhance the marketing experience of all the consumers".

The policy also rationalizes excise duty on IMFL, country liquor and beer to maximise revenue and to simultaneously promote the industry asa whole.

To cater to the growing demand, the annual mandatory liftingquota for country liquor and IMFL has been marginally raised from 10 to10.5 Crore Proof Litre and from 6 to 6.5 Crore Proof Litre respectively.

The excise policy provides forstringent norms of sale for bars and restaurants, particularly in townslike Bhiwani, Kaithal,Hisar, Jind and Fatehabad to ensure that licensesare not misused for sale of bottled liquor.

Tofacilitate individuals to keep enhanced stock of liquor throughhis life time for self consumption at home, the licence for this purpose (L50) has been made more affordable and it would now be possibletoobtain this through the department's portal.

Liquor will not be sold in 57 Panchayats which passed a resolutionto that effect in the prescribed time.Liquor will also not besold in theholy cities of Thanesar MC limit and Pehowa.

Disposal of expired orconfiscated beer will also be carried out under an environment friendly manner through the Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs) of the breweries.

In another decision, the cabinet gaveapproval to a proposal of for rationalisation of rates of motor vehicle tax.

Similarly, for goods vehicle, the Motor Vehicle Tax slabs have been further rationalised as per Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) (in tonnes).

The cabinet also gave its approval to a proposal of the for rationalisation of rates of tax on the stage carriages operated by any State Transport Undertaking of as and for educational Institutions.

The buses of educational institutions registered outside the State will be required to pay 20 per cent more tax than the tax paid by the buses registered within the State.

