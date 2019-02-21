Committee constituted for formulating pension schemes for farmers in Hry submits report

-
ALSO READ
Khattar announces to renovate 134 pilgrim centres in 5 districts of Haryana
Haryana bureaucrats may have to pay more for office vehicle use in future
Haryana to rename childcare institutes as Jagannath Ashrams
Haryana will soon have film city: Khattar
Oppn lacks courage to debate on development under BJP govt: Khattar
-
The committee constituted for formulating the pension scheme for farmers in Haryana has submitted its report to the state government, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said here Thursday.
The government has received the report of the Committee constituted to explore the possibilities of launching the 'Kisan Pension Yojana' and the report is being studied now, Khattar told reporters here on the sidelines of the ongoing budget session of the state assembly.
The Finance Department would be consulted to find out the additional financial burden on this account, he said.
The committee had held its third meeting here last month.
The first meeting of the committee was held in December last year, while two meetings were held last month.
The committee, headed by Haryana BJP president and Tohana MLA Subhash Barala, has other members, including ruling BJP's MLAs Abhay Singh Yadav, Mahipal Dhanda, Ghanshyam Das Arora and Pawan Saini.
Senior IAS officer and Director, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department, Ajit Balaji Joshi, is also a member of the committee.
After some Congress-ruled states announced farm loan waiver, the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government in Haryana has been mulling a pension scheme for farmers.
Opposition parties, including the Congress and the INLD, have promised farm loan waiver if they are voted to power after the assembly polls, which are due in October this year.
Meanwhile, on being asked about his meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP president Amit Shah recently, the chief minister said it was a routine meeting.
To another question, Khattar said elections to the Haryana Vidhan Sabha will not be held along with the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
The decision to finalise the name of candidates for the general elections is under the consideration of the Central Parliamentary Board, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU