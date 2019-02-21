Committee constituted for formulating pension schemes for farmers in Hry submits report

The committee constituted for formulating the pension scheme for farmers in has submitted its report to the state government, said here Thursday.

The government has received the report of the Committee constituted to explore the possibilities of launching the 'Kisan Pension Yojana' and the report is being studied now, told reporters here on the sidelines of the ongoing budget session of the state assembly.

The would be consulted to find out the additional financial burden on this account, he said.

The committee had held its third meeting here last month.

The first meeting of the committee was held in December last year, while two meetings were held last month.

The committee, headed by BJP and Tohana MLA Subhash Barala, has other members, including ruling BJP's MLAs Abhay Singh Yadav, Mahipal Dhanda, Ghanshyam Das Arora and Pawan Saini.

Senior IAS officer and Director, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department, Ajit Balaji Joshi, is also a member of the committee.

After some Congress-ruled states announced farm loan waiver, the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government in has been mulling a pension scheme for farmers.

Opposition parties, including the and the INLD, have promised farm loan waiver if they are voted to power after the assembly polls, which are due in October this year.

Meanwhile, on being asked about his meeting with Uttar Pradesh and BJP recently, the said it was a routine meeting.

To another question, said elections to the Haryana Vidhan Sabha will not be held along with the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The decision to finalise the name of candidates for the is under the consideration of the Central Parliamentary Board, he said.

