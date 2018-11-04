Hasina announces to build 560 model mosques, Islamic university in B'desh

on Sunday announced that her will construct 560 model mosques and an Islamic university with the Saudi assistance, in an attempt to woo hardline Islamists ahead of the scheduled next month.

Speaking at an event here, said the he Saudi "will assist us in these projects", the reported.

Hasina's is considered as the secular party while her rival Khaleda Zia's Nationalist Party (BNP) is close to hardliners.

Her move to build hundreds of mosques is seen as an attempt to woo Islamist voters who have been traditionally voting for Zia's BNP and her ally Jamaat-e-Islami, according to experts.

The event was organised by Lil-Zami'atil Qawmiya Bangladesh, the highest organisation of Dawra-e-Hadith of Qawmi madrasa, to honour the following her government's recognition of the Dawra-e-Hadith degree of the Qawmi madrasa system.

Thousands of students and teachers of Qawmi madrasas attended the rally.

At the rally, Qawmi leaders expressed their desire to see the in power for a third consecutive term.

"Since has recognised (the top Qawmi madrasa degree) we want her to come to power again, so that she can fulfil the rest of our demands, said.

The speakers said "there is a change in now, and Qawmi leaders were not able to receive a prime minister before, with such warmth, because none had listened to their demands."



On September 18, parliament passed a bill to recognise the Dawra-e-Hadith degree as equivalent to a post-graduate degree in Islamic Studies and Arabic.

