HC asks UP govt if it has installed CCTC cameras at police stations

The High Court has asked the government if it has installed CCTV cameras to monitor police stations in the state and how personnel behave with visitors and victims.

The court's bench has asked V K Sahi to apprise it of the situation on November 27.

A bench of Justice A R Masoodi passed the order Saturday on a habeas corpus petition.

Petitioner has alleged that his mother was illegally detained at the station here and hence, she be produced before the court and be further set at liberty.

Hearing the petition, the high court summoned to submit a report on the manner in which the custody and welfare of the alleged detenue was ensured.

The court also inquired about the installation of CCTV cameras at police stations in

In April 2015, the had in a landmark verdict directed the Centre and state governments to put police stations and interrogation rooms under of CCTV cameras.

The apex court had passed the directives on the recommendations of a three-member team of advocates constituted by it.

Hearing a PIL, the High Court had also some years back asked the to file response as regard the installation of CCTVs in police stations.

