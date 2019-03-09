JUST IN
Business Standard

Hasmukh Adhia appointed chancellor of Gujarat Central University

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Former Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia has been appointed chancellor of Gujarat Central University.

The appointment, which comes days before the model code of conduct is enforced, was approved by President Ram Nath Kovind who is also the visitor of the university.

Adhia's name was proposed by the HRD Ministry earlier this month.

First Published: Sat, March 09 2019. 00:25 IST

