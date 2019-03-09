Hasmukh Adhia appointed chancellor of Gujarat Central University

-
ALSO READ
A N Jha is the new Finance Secretary
Ajay Narayan Jha takes over as Finance Secretary
Former finance secy A N Jha joins 15th Fin Comm as member
Finance Secy Ajay Narayan Jha gets one-month extension; appointed member of 15th Finance Commission
Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia to retire on Nov 30
-
Former Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia has been appointed chancellor of Gujarat Central University.
The appointment, which comes days before the model code of conduct is enforced, was approved by President Ram Nath Kovind who is also the visitor of the university.
Adhia's name was proposed by the HRD Ministry earlier this month.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU