Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson is resigning

said Friday she is resigning to become of the University of at

A former member from and graduate of the US Academy, Wilson has headed the since May 2017, making her Donald Trump's first Senate-confirmed service

She had been an early sceptic of Trump's interest in creating a as an independent military department, but she publicly embraced the administration's proposal to last month that would establish a as a separate service within the

Wilson also had been mentioned as a potential successor to as defense After Mattis announced his resignation in late December, Trump named the former deputy defense secretary, Patrick Shanahan, as acting But Trump has not yet nominated anyone for confirmation by the

In her resignation letter to Trump, Wilson said the University of Board of Regents announced on Friday that she is the sole finalist to become the university's next president, effective September 1.

"Under law, my name will be public for three weeks before the regents take a final vote on my appointment," she wrote.

"Upon a favourable vote by the regents, I will resign my position as secretary of the Air Force effective May 31, 2019," she wrote. "This should allow sufficient time for a smooth transition and ensure advocacy during upcoming congressional hearings."



Wilson said she appreciated the opportunity to serve as the Air Force's top

"It has been a privilege to serve alongside our airmen over the past two years, and I am proud of the progress that we have made restoring our nation's defense," Wilson said in a statement distributed by the Air Force.

"We have improved the readiness of the force; we have cut years out of acquisition schedules and gotten better prices through competition; we have repealed hundreds of superfluous regulations; and we have strengthened our ability to deter and dominate in space."



Rep. Michael Turner, an Ohio Republican, praised Wilson's work as Air Force secretary.

"It is not surprising to me that Heather would be sought out by other organisations looking for her strong leadership," he said. "I wish Heather all the best in her future endeavours. She will be deeply missed. Hopefully, someday we can see as the first female

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)