TN CM thanks Modi for deciding to rename Chennai Central railway station after MGR

Kicking off a AIADMK-BJP-PMK alliance campaign for the upcoming here a few days back, Modi had said the Centre has decided to rename the century-old railway station after the late AIADMK founder fondly known as MGR.

In a letter to the prime minister, Palaniswami said the Cabinet had in September 2018 unanimously resolved to recommend to the Centre to rename the station as 'Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M G Ramachandran Railway Station' in memory of the charismatic and popular former of the state.

Palaniswami termed Modi's announcement a "great honour" and "befitting tribute to the great leader".

"On behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu, I express my heartfelt thanks to you for the announcement," he said.

The recalled that M G Ramachandran was honoured with the highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to public service in 1988.

