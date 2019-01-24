Hatsun Agro 3qtr net rises 23.7 per cent at Rs 18.52 cr

Hatsun Agro Ltd has clocked a 23.7 per cent rise in its third quarter net at Rs 18.52 crore, the city-based firm said Thursday.

registered net profits at Rs 14.97 crore during corresponding quarter of previous year.

In a filing to the BSE, the company said, the profits for the nine month period grew by 7.11 per cent, to Rs 94.64 crore from Rs 88.35 crore registered year ago period.

Total income for the October-December 2018 quarter grew to Rs 1,156.06 crore from Rs 1,014.13 crore registered year ago.

For the nine month April-December 2018 period, total income surged to Rs 3,580.05 crore from Rs 3,244.40 crore registered same period of last year.

Shares of the company ended at Rs 706.55 crore upby 1.22 per cent over previous close in BSE.

