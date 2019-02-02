Hazare fast: Villagers protest against PMO's 'cold response'

Supporters of social activist Hazare, who has been on indefinite hunger strike in his village in since the last three days, Saturday claimed they have received a letter from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) cold shouldering the Gandhian.

The "terse" response from the PMO spurred protests in Hazare's Ralegan Siddhi village in Ahmednagar district of western Maharashtra, said Hazare's

He said the villagers were angry due to the "cold response" given by the to the letter sent last month by the 81-year-old anti-graft crusader.

Some protesters, including women, climbed atop a tower in the village and raised anti-government slogans this afternoon while some villagers blocked traffic on Parner-Wadegavhan road, Asawa added.

He said police detained scores of protesters, including women and senior citizens.

"Your letter was received, thank you and best wishes", reads the letter, purportedly sent by the PMO, which was shown to some reporters by Asawa.

In his letter, dated January 1, 2019, sent to the PMO, had demanded immediate appointment of anti-corruption watchdogs at the Centre and in He also sought resolution of farmers' issues.

"This letter of the PMO gives rise to doubts in our mind about seriousness of this government about Hazare's agitation," Asawa said.

Meanwhile, Dr Dhananjay Pote, who is closely monitoring Hazare's health, told that he has lost 3.4 kgs on the fourth day of fast Saturday. "His blood pressure has also shot up," Dr Pote said.

He said has been advised minimal conversation.

has also been demanding implementation of the recommendations on ways to address agrarian distress, besides some electoral reforms.

He began his hunger strike on January 30 in the in his village.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)