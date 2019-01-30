Anna launches hunger strike for Lokpal, Lokayuktas

Veteran activist Kisan alias on Wednesday launched a fresh hunger strike at his Ralegan-Siddhi village seeking and Lokayuktas as promised by the government.

An said that carrying the tricolour, Hazare, 81, went around in a procession in the village with a large number of supporters and hoisted the national flag before starting the indefinite fast.

He also paid homage to on the occasion of before launching the agitation.

Three days ago, had served an ultimatum to the government demanding the implementation of the Lokayukta in the state failing which he would launch his hunger strike.

Earlier, he addressed several letters to to implement the authority and said his communications were not acknowledged.

Meanwhile, the government has initiated the process to bring the office of under the jurisdiction of the Lokayukta but Hazare said he will be on protest till it becomes a reality.

Besides these main demands, Hazare has also taken up the farmers causes including implementation of the M.S. Swaminathan Commission Report and related issues.

--IANS

qn/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)