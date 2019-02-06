HC asks Centre to reply on action against using mobiles while driving

-
The Madras High Court Wednesday sought the response of the state and the central governments on a PIL seeking a direction to authorities to seize the mobile phones of those who speak on handsets while driving vehicles.
Petitioner K K Ramesh submitted that speaking on mobile phones while driving or riding vehicles lead to accidents.
The court should also direct the government to increase the fine for violation of rules from Rs 10,000 to Rs one lakh.
A division bench of the court's Madurai bench, comprising justices Kirubakaran and S S Sundar, asked the government advocate to find out from the DGP if there was any exclusive number for lodging complaints regarding violation of traffic rules.
The bench asked the government to reply why mobile phones of those who spoke while driving vehicles should not be seized.
