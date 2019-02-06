Golfer Jyoti Randhawa moves HC for bail in connection with poaching charges

Jyoti moved the on Wednesday, seeking in connection with poaching charges levelled against him.

The bench of the court granted the government three days' time to file its counter-affidavit on Randhawa's plea and fixed the next date of hearing on February 15.

A bench of Justice passed the order on the plea of Randhawa, who sought claiming that he was innocent and was booked on false charges.

Opposing the plea, the state's demanded time to file a reply.

and his friend Mahesh Virajdar, a former Navy officer, were arrested from the Motipur range of the Katarniaghat Forest Sanctuary, a part of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve that stretches across Bahraich and Lakhimpur Kheri districts of eastern

Forest officials had alleged that a .22-bore rifle, 60 cartridges, an animal hide -- possibly that of a sambar killed 10 to 12 days earlier -- and two dead jungle fowls were found in the golfer's sports utility vehicle (SUV).

often visited Kharia village near the sanctuary to look after his father Ranjeet Singh Randhawa's 95-acre farmhouse.

