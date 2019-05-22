HC commutes death sentence in rape-murder case

The High



Court has commuted the death sentence of a man convicted for the rape and murder of his daughter to life imprisonment.

A division bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and Anjuli Palo passed the order on Tuesday.

A trial court in had on December 22, 2018 sentenced the accused to death for raping and murdering his 6-year-old daughter.

When the case came up for confirmation of death sentence, the high court held that it did not fall in the "rarest of rare" category so as to warrant the capital punishment, said.

The division bench, instead, sentenced him to life imprisonment with a minimum jail term of 30 years without remission, and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on him, Mishra said.

The incident had taken place on March 15, 2017.

Khan raped his daughter and murdered her by hanging her from ceiling with a 'dupatta' before leaving for his shop.

The probe revealed that he was suspicious of his wife's relationship with her former husband and wanted to take revenge, the said.

