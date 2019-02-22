HC directs NHAI to complete widening of highway from Bagdogra airport to Jalpaiguri on war footing

The Friday directed the (NHAI) to complete widening of the highway from airport to on a war footing as the Circuit Bench there is scheduled start functioning from March.

had on February 8 unveiled the plaque of the long-awaited circuit bench of the and said it would help in providing speedy justice to the people of north Bengal.

A division bench comprising B Somadder and Justice directed the to instruct the project directors to complete the widening of the highway on a war footing.

The was represented in the court by

The direction was passed during the hearing of a PIL seeking directions for early completion of widening and four-laning of national highways 34 and 31 connecting south and north Bengal.

The work on the project has been inordinately delayed for various reasons including encroachments and land acquisition.

The bench directed the government to provide all assistance to the NHAI to ensure speedy completion the work on the arterial highways. near is the nearest airport to town.

A circuit bench is for territories which are far-flung but do not have too many matters to justify a full-fledged permanent bench.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)