Reliance Infra wins Rs 200-crore arbitration against NHAI: Company

on Monday said it has won a Rs 200 crore arbitration award against Authority of (NHAI).

"A three-member in its unanimous award on August 31, 2018, has asked NHAI to pay Rs 150 crore by November 29, 2018, to NHAI will have to pay interest at the rate of 12 per cent per annum on the amount if they do not pay Rs 150 crore by the deadline," the company said in a BSE filing.

The tribunal has also awarded compensation at the rate of 13.5 per cent of actual revenue for the loss of revenue suffered due to change in location of toll plaza, it added.

Reliance Infrastructure said this is payable from March 2017 till the end of concession on January 14, 2038. Net present value of this future cash-flow is estimated at over Rs 50 crore.

Reliance Infrastructure said the need for arbitration arose due to prolonged delay in providing land by the NHAI to (TD Toll Road), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Infrastructure, resulting in cost over-run during construction and change in location of toll plaza.

The contention of TD Toll Road that the project was delayed resulting in cost over-run during construction and location of toll plaza resulting in loss of revenue was upheld by the tribunal.

TD Toll Road has designed, built and are operating 87 km long 4-lane (NH45) road connecting Trichy and Dindigul in

Shares of Reliance Infrastructure were trading 0.62 per cent higher at Rs 480 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)