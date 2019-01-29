HC impleads Centre in PIL challenging TN plastic ban

The on its own impleaded the Ministry of Environment, and the Tuesday as respondents in a PIL seeking quashing of a order banning plastic from January 1.

"The impugned order is liable to be set aside due to non-application of mind and contrary to central legislations like the (Protection) Act, 1986, (Protection) Rules, 1986, Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 and Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016," the Plastics Manufacturers' Association and others said in their plea.

P Wilson, who appeared for the association, contended that the cannot issue the ban order "when the field is occupied by rules made by the Centre namely the Plastic Waste management rules".

He further submitted that subject was a matter falling under the residuary power of the Constitution and only Parliament has legislative competence.

"Consequently, the state can neither pass laws nor executive orders in this field and the ban is repugnant to the rules framed by the central government," he said.

A division bench of Justices M M Sundresh and posted the matter for further hearing to February 5.

The government had in June announced that it would ban the use of plastic items, including non-biodegradable carry bags, from January 2019 to "gift a plastic-free" state to future generations.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)