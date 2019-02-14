TDP LS MP quits party ahead of polls, joins YSR Congress

In yet another jolt to the ruling in Andhra Pradesh, its member from Anakapalli, M Srinivasa Rao, quit the party Thursday evening and joined the opposition YSR

He also resigned from and sent a letter to the effect to

The MP's resignation comes a day after Chirala MLA Amanchi left the TDP to join the YSR

In his resignation letter to TDP supremo and chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, did not give any reason for leaving the party but said he would continue to serve the people of the state and fight for their rights.

has been reportedly sulking over not getting any assurance from the party on fielding him from the constituency in the coming elections.

He was elected to the Assembly from Bhimili when he made his political debut in 2009 as a candidate of the erstwhile of

From 2012 to 2014, he continued as a member of the then ruling in united AP following the Praja Rajyams merger.

In 2014, he joined the TDP and got elected to the Lok Sabha from in district.

He set his eyes again on Bhimili, the Assembly segment currently being represented by

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)