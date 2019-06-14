HC refuses to pass interim order on doctors' strike

The on Friday refused to pass any interim order on the strike by junior doctors at state-run hospitals in protest against the attack on two of their colleagues by family members of a patient.

A division bench comprising TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice asked the to persuade the striking doctors to resume work and provide to patients.

The court also directed the government to apprise it of the steps taken following the attack on the junior doctors at a city hospital on Monday night.

The Chief Justice, during the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), reminded the striking doctors of the 'Hippocratic Oath' they take to ensure the welfare of all patients.

The bench fixed June 21 for further hearing of the petition.

Junior doctors across all state-run hospitals in have called for a strike, demanding adequate security in medical colleges and hospitals, after two of their colleagues were brutally beaten up at College and Hospital in the city.

Emergency wards, outdoor facilities, pathological units of many state-run medical colleges and hospitals and a number of private medical facilities in the state have remained closed over the past three days in the wake of the protest.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)