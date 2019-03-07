HC restrains IABF from using 'India' or 'Indian' in its name

-
ALSO READ
AIBA Boxing C'ship: Delhi's pollution level a concern for foreign Pugilists
Boxing federation to host AIBA 2-star coaches course from October 20
Boxing body approves religiously respectful women's uniform
BFI President Ajay elected as head of Elite Foundation of AIBA
Kazakh steps up to challenge for world boxing presidency
-
The Delhi High Court passed an interim order on Thursday restraining Indian Amateur Boxing Federation (IABF) from using 'India' or 'Indian' in its name.
Justice Prathiba M Singh also asked IABF, which was in the process of conducting a national sub-junior men and women boxing championship, to inform all the participants that they are not a recognised national sports federation of boxing.
The court's interim order came on a plea by Boxing Federation of India (BFI) seeking permanent injunction against IABF from using word 'India' or its natural variations and from representing themselves as a national sports federation for boxing or that it is recognised by Indian Olympics Association, Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs and International Boxing Association (AIBA).
Advocates Hrishikesh Baruah, Parth Goswami and Hemant Phalpher, representing the BFI, submitted in the court that IABF was in the process of conducting national sub-junior men and women boxing championship in Jabalpur and was collecting money from boxers as entry fees.
BFI, which claims to be the recognised national sports federation for boxing in India, said IABF was misrepresenting itself as being affiliated with the IOA, which is factually an incorrect statement.
Besides IABF, its president Abhishek Matoria and secretary general Rakesh Thakran were also made parties to the suit.
The court perused a February 1 letter issued by IABF seeking to conduct the first sub-junior inter zonal men and women national boxing championship 2018-2019 in Jabalpur between March 10 and 13 and between March 12 and 15 respectively.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU