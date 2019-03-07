Trump junks Obama's policy on public report on drone-strike deaths in countries like Pakistan

has revoked an Obama-era policy that required the US publish an annual report on the number of civilians killed in drone strikes on high-value terrorists in countries like Pakistan, and

The 2016 order was brought in by then- Barack Obama, who was under pressure to be more transparent on drone strikes carried out by the (CIA).

Since the 9/11 terror attack, drone strikes have been increasingly used against terror and military targets.

The said the 2016 rule was "superfluous" and distracting.

The order applied to the CIA, which has been carrying out drone strikes in countries such as Afghanistan, and

The CIA-operated have killed top terrorists like Afghan in 2016, Tehrik-i- (TTP) in 2009 and Hakimullah Mehsud, TTP chief, in 2013. Khalid Mehsud, the TTP was killed in a US drone strike in 2018 Pakistan's North Waziristan.

Trump's action "eliminates superfluous reporting requirements, requirements that do not improve transparency, but rather distract our intelligence professionals from their primary mission," a (NSC) said in a statement Wednesday.

The Obama-era rule required the of the CIA to release annual summaries of US drone strikes and assess how many died as a result.

Trump's order on Wednesday does not overturn reporting requirements on civilian deaths set for the military by

There have been 2,243 drone strikes in the first two years of the Trump presidency, compared with 1,878 in Obama's eight years in office, the quoted figures of the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, a UK-based think tank.

Officials pointed to a major passed by last year that requires the administration to submit a civilian casualty report to lawmakers. That measure, however, allows the to classify the report if he decides that its publication would pose a national security threat, reported.

The provision applies to military operations and does not cover drone strikes carried out by the CIA, which oftentimes carries out strikes in areas where US forces are not present.

Meanwhile, former officials criticised Trump's decision, which they said will deprive the public of the ability to hold the accountable for civilian deaths.

Daphne Eviatar, an with USA, blasted Trump's decision as "unconscionable" and a "complete disregard of fundamental human rights."



"This is a shameful decision that will shroud this administration's actions in even more secrecy with little accountability for its victims," she said.

