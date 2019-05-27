HC seeks ED's response on lobbyist Deepak Talwar's interim bail plea

-
The Delhi High Court Monday sought response of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a plea by corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar, accused in a money laundering case, seeking interim bail on medical grounds.
Justice Chander Shekhar asked the jail authorities to file a medical report and nominal roll of Talwar by May 30, the next date of hearing.
The court also directed the jail superintendent to provide the necessary medical treatment to the accused.
Talwar, who was in custody since January 30 after being brought to India from Dubai, sought interim bail on ground that he was "facing medical issues in jail."
The ED had earlier filed a charge sheet in a trial court against Talwar claiming he allegedly acted as a middleman in negotiations to favour foreign private airlines, causing loss to national carrier Air India.
It had told the trial court that it needed to interrogate Talwar to get the names of officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, National Aviation Company of India Ltd and Air India, who favoured foreign airlines, including the Qatar Airways, Emirates and Air Arabia.
The ED had claimed that entities directly or indirectly controlled by the accused received exorbitant amounts from the Qatar Airways, Emirates and Air Arabia and submitted a chart of total USD 60.54 million received by firms directly or indirectly owned by Talwar between April 23, 2008 and February 6, 2009.
His role in some aviation deals during the previous Congress-led UPA regime is also under the scanner.
