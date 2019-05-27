HC seeks ED's response on lobbyist Deepak Talwar's interim bail plea

The Monday sought response of the (ED) on a plea by Deepak Talwar, accused in a case, seeking interim on medical grounds.

Justice asked the jail authorities to file a medical report and nominal roll of Talwar by May 30, the next date of hearing.

The court also directed the to provide the necessary medical treatment to the accused.

Talwar, who was in custody since January 30 after being brought to from Dubai, sought interim on ground that he was "facing medical issues in jail."



The ED had earlier filed a charge sheet in a trial court against Talwar claiming he allegedly acted as a middleman in negotiations to favour foreign private airlines, causing loss to national carrier Air

It had told the trial court that it needed to interrogate Talwar to get the names of officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, National Aviation Company of Ltd and Air India, who favoured foreign airlines, including the Qatar Airways, and

The ED had claimed that entities directly or indirectly controlled by the accused received exorbitant amounts from the Qatar Airways, and and submitted a chart of total USD 60.54 million received by firms directly or indirectly owned by Talwar between April 23, 2008 and February 6, 2009.

His role in some aviation deals during the previous Congress-led UPA regime is also under the scanner.

