Srei Equipment Finance ties up with Oriental Bank of Commerce

Srei Equipment Finance, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Srei Infrastructure Finance, Monday said it has tied-up with Oriental Bank of Commerce to offer loans for purchase of equipment under a co-lending arrangement.

Under the arrangement, financing of construction, mining and allied equipment, medical equipment, commercial vehicles and farm equipment will be covered.

*



*



* appoints as forPremium spirits company Monday said it has elevated as for

Kumar had joined in 2008 as Marketing Director, India, helping build the leadership position for Teacher's Scotch in while expanding In 2016, he assumed the position of Marketing Director, Emerging Asia, helping establish new routes-to-market in and

He was also associated with Nepal and India.

With leading brands like Teacher's and Jim Beam, the company aims to reach sales of USD 1 billion (about Rs 7,000 crore) by 2030.

*



*



*



*



* Inox Leisure to show live matches of ICC Cricket World Cup



Multiplex operator Inox Leisure Monday said it will screen live matches of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 across 12 cities.

The 12th edition of ICC Cricket World Cup, hosted by England and Wales, commences on May 30, with the final scheduled on July 14.

Inox will showcase all the nine league matches to be played by India, along with the semi-finals, final and few marquee league matches at its multiplexes in Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Pune, Jaipur, Indore, Vadodara, Surat, Noida, Gurgaon and Faridabad.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)