HC tasks TN govt to slap criminal cases against cops taking bribe

Expressing serious concern over non-initiation of criminal action against police personnel who took bribe, the on Thursday directed the authorities to slap cases under to rein them in.

Rejecting the plea of a police M Ramaswamy, who wanted a minor punishment of "censure" against him for taking bribe to be quashed, Justice S M Subramaniam slammed the insensitiveness of higher officials towards demand and acceptance of bribe.

The had allegedly taken bribe, known as "mamool" in local parlance, and the charge was proven. Mamool also meant that it was periodical.

The disciplinary authority imposed a punishment of reduction in time scale of pay by one stage for one year. It would have a bearing on future increment also for a year, as per the punishment.

When the appealed to the of Police (Law and order), the punishment was reduced to censure.

The petitioner later approached the court seeking quashing of censure since it affected his promotion to the rank of

Citing the course the proceedings had taken in the police department, the said it was evident that the competent appellate authority had shown "absolute insensitiveness" towards the grave offence of acceptance of bribe and it was "not acceptable."



The wondered how the public would believe police, who claim to be their friends, if the uniformed personnel collected mamool from them.

"If the higher officials are insensitive towards demand and acceptance of bribe, the public confidence in police department will not only be shaken, but the same will lead to other complications," he said.

No effective steps were taken to control the menace of mamool collection, he pointed out.

Though the demand and acceptance of bribe is an offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act, no criminal case had been registered against officials whose misconduct was established, he said in the judgement.

Describing corruption as a great blockade to developmental activities which also scuttled implementation of welfare work, the tasked the authorities to deal with graft with an iron hand.

The Judge directed the of Police to issue guidelines and instructions against taking bribe from anyone including the local markets.

In case such an offence was committed, criminal cases should be registered without delay, he said.

If the competent authority failed to register cases against errant personnel, disciplinary action should then be taken against higher-ups, the judge said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)