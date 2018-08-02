HDFC raises lending rate by 20 bps following Reserve Bank rate hike

Corp (HDFC) on Thursday announced increasing its lending rates by 0.20 percentage points, a day after the RBI hiked the policy rate.

" has increased its (RPLR), on which its (ARHL) are benchmarked, by 20 basis points, with effect from August 1, 2018," the country's largest said in a regulatory filing.

For women borrowers, up to Rs 3 million will be available at 8.70 per cent and above Rs 3 million at 8.8 per cent.

For other customers, the rate will be 5 basis points extra.



In in its third bi-monthly monetary policy statement for 2018-19, the Reserve Bank increased the short-term lending rate by 25 basis points to 6.50 per cent on inflationary concerns.

HDFC's shares closed at Rs 1,932.65 apiece on the BSE, down 1.9 per cent.

