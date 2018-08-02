HDFC raises lending rate by 20 bps following Reserve Bank rate hike

-
Housing Development and Finance Corp (HDFC) on Thursday announced increasing its lending rates by 0.20 percentage points, a day after the RBI hiked the policy rate.
"HDFC has increased its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR), on which its Adjustable Rate Home Loans (ARHL) are benchmarked, by 20 basis points, with effect from August 1, 2018," the country's largest mortgage lender said in a regulatory filing.
For women borrowers, loans up to Rs 3 million will be available at 8.70 per cent and above Rs 3 million at 8.8 per cent.
For other customers, the rate will be 5 basis points extra.
In in its third bi-monthly monetary policy statement for 2018-19, the Reserve Bank increased the short-term lending rate by 25 basis points to 6.50 per cent on inflationary concerns.
HDFC's shares closed at Rs 1,932.65 apiece on the BSE, down 1.9 per cent.
