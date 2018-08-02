NHAI to ink pact with SBI for long-term unsecured loan of Rs 250 billion

will on Friday ink a pact with (SBI) for a to the tune of Rs 250 billion.



This is SBI's highest to any entity and also the largest ever loan sanctioned to

" is getting an unsecured loan of Rs 250 billion from for 10 years with 3 years of moratorium on repayments. This is the largest amount of loan to have been sanctioned to NHAI in one stroke by any institution," said in a statement.

An MoU in this regard will be signed tomorrow in the presence of

NHAI had invited an Expression of Interest (EoI) from scheduled commercial for the long-term loan.

"In response to this EOI, offered to fund the entire requirement of Rs Rs 250 billion based on one-month MCLR (marginal cost of funds based lending rate)," the statement said.

It said there is no principal repayment liability for initial three years and after that, the repayment would be done in 14 equal half-yearly installments.

The total sanctioned amount is to be disbursed to NHAI within March 31, 2019. NHAI can draw the amount in any number of tranches, the statement said.

NHAI has traditionally relied on borrowing through long term bonds issued to various investors, including LIC, and other qualified investors, and Tax Free bonds and Masala Bond issued in 2017.