HDIL Q1 net profit declines 67% to Rs 8.24 cr; income falls to Rs 96.50 cr

Realty firm on Wednesday reported a 67 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 8.24 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal on lower sales.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 24.69 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 96.50 crore during the April-June quarter of the financial year 2019-20 from Rs 171.35 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the Mumbai-based developer said in a regulatory filing.