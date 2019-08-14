HDIL Q1 net profit declines 67% to Rs 8.24 cr; income falls to Rs 96.50 cr

-
ALSO READ
FAQs: 10 key things you must know about income-tax return (ITR) filing
Last day to file delayed income tax return for FY18: A step-by-step guide
ITR 2019-20: A simple step-by-step guide to filing your income-tax return
CBDT asks I-T dept to add 13 mn new filers in FY19 to widen the tax base
I-T dept extends deadline for employers to issue Form 16 till July 10
-
Realty firm HDIL on Wednesday reported a 67 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 8.24 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal on lower sales.
It had posted a net profit of Rs 24.69 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income fell to Rs 96.50 crore during the April-June quarter of the financial year 2019-20 from Rs 171.35 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the Mumbai-based developer said in a regulatory filing.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU