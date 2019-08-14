JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

EIH cites general slowdown, drop in airline catering for dismal Q1 show
Business Standard

HDIL Q1 net profit declines 67% to Rs 8.24 cr; income falls to Rs 96.50 cr

HDIL had posted a net profit of Rs 24.69 crore in the year-ago period

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

HDIL logo
HDIL logo

Realty firm HDIL on Wednesday reported a 67 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 8.24 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal on lower sales.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 24.69 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 96.50 crore during the April-June quarter of the financial year 2019-20 from Rs 171.35 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the Mumbai-based developer said in a regulatory filing.
First Published: Wed, August 14 2019. 17:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU