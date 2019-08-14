Wockhardt consolidated net loss narrows to Rs 45 cr for June 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Wockhardt

Pharmaceutical firm Wockhardt on Wednesday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 44.98 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 89.18 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total income of the company stood at Rs 871.19 crore during the quarter under review, down 14.18 per cent, from Rs 1,015.14 crore reported in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Wockhardt said in a BSE filing.

The company said, during the quarter, it repaid Rs 351 crore towards various long-term debt obligations.

Total long-term outstanding debts on June 30, 2019, stood at Rs 2,119 crore compared to Rs 2,723 crore as on June 30, 2018, the company added.

Shares of Wockhardt were trading 0.28 per cent lower at Rs 286.40 apiece on BSE.
Wed, August 14 2019. 12:10 IST

