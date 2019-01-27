He'll have to pass screen test: Aamir on launching son

says he is looking for the right story to launch his son in films but insists that he has to pass the screen test for it.

said his 26-year-old son's taste in films is quite similar to his but he will have to prove himself worthy of a role before he is signed for a project.

"We are looking for I've seen his work and I'm quite happy with it. When we will get the right kind of story... I believe in screen tests so he has to pass the test. If he does a good test, he'll be in the film. If not, he won't be," said in a group interview.

The said has trained in acting and has been taking part in plays.

"He has trained as an He did two years of training and theatre in in LA and then he did plays for one year there. He has been in theatre for three years now."



Aamir said he would like his son to play strong characters rather than a "hero".

"I would like to see him as a lead who plays characters, because I've always believed in that. You should always be playing characters and not hero. There's a difference.

"I've always felt happy that whenever my films come out, people call me by my characters name. That tells me my work has really hit home," he added.

The actor was in conversation with the media to promote his upcoming production, "Rubaru Roshni". Directed by Svati Chakravarty Bhatkal, the film chronicles three real life story of grief and forgiveness.

