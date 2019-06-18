Head of DU's Law faculty resigns, cites 'non-cooperation' from varsity as reason

Two months before her tenure was supposed to end, of DU's Ved resigned from the post, citing "non-cooperation of the varsity authorities".

had joined as Dean and Head, from September 2, 2016 and her tenure was supposed to end this year on September 1.

She said there had been "failure" in ensuring that justice was done to hardworking students who attend classes regularly.

"Now students with as low as 31 per cent attendance are not only being permitted to take exam but are also being given marks for attendance by giving them additional attendance for tutorials at institutional-level without even holding the tutorial classes and maintaining fake records," she said in her resignation letter sent on June 14.

In the letter addressed to the university's vice-chancellor, also said there was a failure to secure any action against the "whimsical, arrogant and oppressive behaviour" of a faculty member despite there being complaints against her.

The also said neither could she get long-due promotions for teachers, nor could she invite an experienced clinical from abroad for essential training of teachers in Clinical Legal methods of teaching.

She said there was also a failure to secure any action on the recommendations of a disciplinary committee regarding a student who had physically assaulted a

Kumari said the issues were "repeatedly" brought to the notice of university authorities with the request for necessary action "through written reminders, telephonic calls and messages, and repeated personal meetings" and she "felt embarrassed and humiliated at no action and no response".

"Due to non cooperation of the university authorities, I believe that as I have not succeeded in securing the standards of legal as laid down by the of .. I do not expect that anything will change in the remaining three months," she said in the letter.

The deserves immediate support from the university authorities to deal with all these matters, she said, adding that she had "failed to secure that support from university authorities".

When contacted, Kumari said, "There has been no resolution to the issues for the last three years. After I put in my papers, I was told verbally that my resignation has not been accepted but I am firm about it. However, I will continue my duties as a "



A said the resignation has not been accepted yet.

