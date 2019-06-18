Budget will take Maharashtra forward in difficult times: CM

Devendra Tuesday hailed the budget of his government as "inclusive" and one that will take the state forward in "difficult times".

The BJP-led government has been able to retain the growth rate to a great extent despite a drought this year, he said.

The also dismissed Opposition legislators' claim that the budget provisions were "leaked" on Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar's handle before he read out the Budget in the Assembly.

"I congratulate minister for presenting a very balanced budget. This is truly a budget that will take all the sections of forward," told reporters.

"This is a budget which will take the state forward even during difficult times," he added.

The state's fiscal situation was better compared to other states, the said.

The allocation for irrigation is the highest among the budgets presented to date, he claimed.

The government has carried out impressive work regarding rural roads, water supply and infrastructure development in cities such as Mumbai, said.

Boost for employment for women and the youth in the Naxal-affected areas were among the highlights of budget, he said.

"We have also allocated Rs 1,000 crore for the development of the Dhangar community through 22 schemes," he added.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis informed that he will be attending ally Shiv Sena's programme here Wednesday.

To a question, he said steps are being taken to ensure that two-wheeler riders in Pune are not fleeced even as wearing helmet has been made mandatory in the city.

