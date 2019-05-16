FIFA deputy secretary general Boban looks forward to India's results under Stimac

Former and current Thursday said he was looking forward to ex-teammate Igor Stimac's tenure as Indian head

The 51-year-old Stimac, a former center back, was a part of Croatia's golden generation, led by Boban, and Robert Prosinecki, which peaked at in by finishing third.

"I would like to congratulate the Indian FA for appointing as their national head I know Igor from our childhood days and he is an experienced man, understand football," said in a video posted by the Federation (AIFF) on twitter.

In the special message, added, "He (Igor) is a person very committed to his new job, obviously you never know what you are going to get from football. But I really hope you will achieve big things together, so all the best and looking forward to seeing you and see your great results with Igor."



Croatian World Cupper Stimac was Wednesday appointed head of the Indian team for a two-year term.

Stimac, who was part of Croatia's squad that finished third in France, comes with an experience of over 18 years in coaching, structuring, and developing football and players back home, and internationally.

As a coach, Stimac's major achievement was guiding to qualify for World Cup in During his tenure as the of Croatia, he handed debuts to the likes of Mateo Kovacic, Ante Rebic, Alen Halilovic, and Ivan Perisic, amongst others.

He also played a pivotal role in developing the likes of Dario Srna, Daniel Subasic, Ivan Strinic, Kovacic, Perisic, and other players. The centre-back has made 53 appearances for the national team.

His last assignment was with

