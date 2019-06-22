Now, service revolver missing from police strong room in UP

A service and five cartridges were found missing from the 'malkhana' (strong room) of the Police Station here, days after the disappearance of 486 cartons of seized liquor from there, an said Saturday.

The was found missing on Friday, police said.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Kshitij Kumar, a case under IPC Section 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant) was registered against the strong room in-charge

The matter came to light when goods of the strong room were verified.

This is third such incident at the Police Station in which either seized items were stolen or government property was found missing.

A total of 486 cartons of liquor seized during raids conducted in 2017 and 2018 were found missing from the police station on June 19.

Last year, a 9mm pistol seized from a criminal had also allegedly gone missing from the strong room of the station.

The pistol was allegedly used as a murder weapon in a 2012 case in which a man was shot dead due to enmity over the panchayat elections.

Due to non-production of evidence (the pistol) before it in the murder case, a court here recently acquitted an accused booked under Section 25 of the Arms Act.

