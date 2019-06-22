Prosecutor caught while taking bribe

The Anti- Bureau (ACB) Saturday arrested an assistant public here for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 to 'settle' a case of cheating.

(39), who appeared at Andheri magistrate's court, allegedly demanded money from a man against whom a case of cheating had been registered.

She allegedly told him that if he paid her, she will ensure that the case was closed, an ACB said.

After he approached the ACB, a trap was laid and Jagtap was arrested while allegedly taking the money.

