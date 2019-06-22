TCS all set to start a major centre in Patna, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union minister on Saturday announced that (TCS) is all set to start a major centre in Patna.

The Union IT minister, who also holds Communications and Electronics portfolio, announced it on his twitter handle after meeting Chairman in New Delhi.

"Chairman of Shri met me today. We had an enriching discussion on India's digital future. I am delighted that soon is starting a major centre in Patna. Investment by India's largest IT company in Bihar should promote IT investments in the state," he tweeted.

The move will attract other to set up their centers in the state, he added.

Both Prasad and Chandrasekaran discussed about various issues relating to India's digital sector and exchanged new ideas shaping a brighter digital future for the country, a statement issued by Prasad's office said.