Heavy fog in Punjab and Haryana

A thick blanket of enveloped several areas of and Haryana, even as most places under intense cold conditions.

Dense was witnessed at many places including and Karnal where the visibility was less than 50 metre, said an of the MeT department here on Saturday.

Heavy adversely affected rail, air and road traffic with officials saying some flights and trains were delayed.

With cold wave continuing, Hisar and Halwara were the coldest places in the region with both recording 3.5 degree Celsius as their lowest temperature.

Union Territory Chandigarh at 6.3 degree Celsius, one notch below normal, said.

In Haryana, Ambala, Karnal and Narnaul experienced cold conditions at 8.4 degrees Celsius, 9 degrees Celsius and 7 degrees Celsius respectively.

Rohtak, Sirsa and Bhiwani braved cold at 8.8 degrees Celsius, 5.7 degrees Celsius and 9.1 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar, and recorded their low temperatures at 4.4 degrees Celsius, 5.5 degrees Celsius and 9.1 degrees Celsius respectively.

Pathankot, Adampur, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur recorded their respective minimums at 4.1 , 3.9 degrees Celsius, 4.3 degrees Celsius, 4.0 degrees Celsius and 5.8 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)