Cold conditions continue in HP

Biting cold conditions continued in on Saturday despite clear skies and sun shine in most parts including state capital Shimla, the Meteorological department said, predicting more snowfall and rain in the next week.

Western disturbance is likely to cause light rain and snowfall at isolated places over the state from February 4 onwards, the said.

The intensity and spread of the disturbance may increase in the state from February 5 to 8.

Meanwhile major tourist spots Manali (-3.8 degrees Celsius), Kufri (-2.2 degrees Celsius) and Dalhousie (-2.2 degrees Celsius) shivered below freezing point on Friday, the added.

Tribal district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place with lowest temperature at -14 degrees Celsius, whereas the minimum temperature in another tribal district Kinnaur's Kalpa was -7.8 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in was 2.2 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile Dalhousie (8 cm), Kalpa (7 cm) and Kufri (4 cm) again saw snowfall from 5.30 pm Friday to 8.30 am Saturday, the said.

