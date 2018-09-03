Heavy rains lash Delhi, streets waterlogged

Heavy rains lashed several parts of the national capital on Monday causing waterlogging and traffic snarls in the city.

The Traffic Police posted alerts on its handle to inform commuters about routes to be avoided.

According to the police, streets were waterlogged in areas near Ganesh Chowk towards Laxminagar Metro Station, Punjabi Bagh, Moti Nagar flyover, DM office Nala Road in Geeta Colony, Market near IIT and Sri Aurobindo Marg.

Breakdown of a bus at added to traffic woes near AIIMS, they said



Waterlogging was also reported in other areas like Kalindi Kunj, Nirman Vihar, Indramohan Bhardwaj Marg, Vikas marg and Ring Road, they said.

Streets near and on Mehrauli-Badarpur, Vasundhara Enclave near and in Geeta Colony were also waterlogged, the traffic police said, adding areas near Rajdhani Park and Rohtak Road were also waterlogged.

Heavy traffic was reported near due to waterlogging, causing inconvenience to commuters.

has received 35.9 mm rainfall in last 24 hours and the weatherman predicted the downpour to continue throughout the day.

