Heavy rains lash Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district

-
ALSO READ
4 youths on picnic drown in pond
Air connectivity to Delhi from Swai Madhopur, Kota, Kishangarh to begin Wednesday: official
Hot weather conditions prevail in Rajasthan; Churu hottest at 41.2 Deg C
Light rains occur at isolated place in Rajasthan
Churu in Rajasthan hottest at 43.4 degrees C
-
Heavy rains lashed Rajasthan's eastern districts in 24 hours, Met Department said Monday.
In Sawai Madhopur district, Sawaimadhopur tehsil, Malarnadungar, Chauth ka Barwara and Bonli recorded 27, 16, 10 and 9 cm rainfall respectively while Chaksu (Jaipur) recorded 7 cm rainfall overnight, according to the department here.
Many other areas also received below 7 cm rains during this period.
Kota, Churu, Jaipur and Ajmer recorded 13.8, 4.8, 0.5 and 0.2 mm rains respectively till this evening.
The weatherman has forecast heavy rains during next 24 hours at isolated places in eastern parts of the state.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU