Heavy rains lash Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district

Heavy rains lashed Rajasthan's eastern districts in 24 hours, said Monday.

In district, Sawaimadhopur tehsil, Malarnadungar, Chauth ka Barwara and Bonli recorded 27, 16, 10 and 9 cm rainfall respectively while Chaksu (Jaipur) recorded 7 cm rainfall overnight, according to the department here.

Many other areas also received below 7 cm rains during this period.

Kota, Churu, and recorded 13.8, 4.8, 0.5 and 0.2 mm rains respectively till this evening.

The weatherman has forecast heavy rains during next 24 hours at isolated places in eastern parts of the state.

