Heavy rains lash Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Heavy rains lashed Rajasthan's eastern districts in 24 hours, Met Department said Monday.

In Sawai Madhopur district, Sawaimadhopur tehsil, Malarnadungar, Chauth ka Barwara and Bonli recorded 27, 16, 10 and 9 cm rainfall respectively while Chaksu (Jaipur) recorded 7 cm rainfall overnight, according to the department here.

Many other areas also received below 7 cm rains during this period.

Kota, Churu, Jaipur and Ajmer recorded 13.8, 4.8, 0.5 and 0.2 mm rains respectively till this evening.

The weatherman has forecast heavy rains during next 24 hours at isolated places in eastern parts of the state.

First Published: Mon, September 03 2018. 19:35 IST

