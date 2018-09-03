Rain brings down mercury in Delhi

Rains lashed the city on Monday, bringing down maximum to 29.5 degrees Celsius, five notches below the average.

According to the MeT office, more rains are likely in the coming days. Moderate to light rain and thundershowers are expected on Tuesday.

The spell of moderate to heavy rains continued with 41.6 mm rainfall recorded between 8.30 AM and 5.30 PM today, said a

recorded 35.9 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am on Sunday and 8.30 AM on Monday. Significant rain was recorded all over the city with Lodhi Road receiving 25.9 mm, Ridge 24 mm, and Palam 8 mm of rainfall, he said.

The rains led to waterlogging in many parts of the city, causing inconvenience to commuters and motorists.

According to Traffic Police, streets were waterlogged in areas near Ganesh Chowk towards Laxminagar Metro Station, Punjabi Bagh, Moti Nagar flyover, DM office Nala Road in Geeta Colony, Market near IIT and Sri Aurobindo Marg.

Waterlogging was also reported in areas such as Kalindi Kunj, Nirman Vihar, Indramohan Bhardwaj Marg, Vikas marg and Ring Road, they said.

Maximum humidity level reached 100 per cent whereas the minimum was 85 per cent due to the rains.

The minimum settled at 25.6 degrees

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Tuesday are likely to be 30 degrees and 25 degrees

