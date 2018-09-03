Celebrations across Rajasthan on Janmashtami

Janmashtami, the celebration of Lord Krishna's birth, was observed on Monday all over Rajasthan where temples were decked up and visited by a large number of devotees.
People thronged famous temples like Govind Devji temple in Jaipur among others since early morning.
Elaborate arrangements for security and crowd management were made at the Govind Devji temple which is the centre of attraction among pilgrims.
Thousands of devotees visited the temple amid tight security, police said.
A large number of people also visited the famous Shreenathji temple in Rajsamand's Nathdwara.
Other temples in Jaipur and other parts of the state as well were also decorated with flowers and special lightings for the Janmashtmi celebrations.
