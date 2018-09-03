Celebrations across Rajasthan on Janmashtami

Janmashtami, the celebration of Lord Krishna's birth, was observed on Monday all over where temples were decked up and visited by a large number of devotees.

People thronged famous temples like in among others since early morning.

Elaborate arrangements for security and crowd management were made at the which is the centre of attraction among pilgrims.

Thousands of devotees visited the temple amid tight security, police said.

A large number of people also visited the famous in Rajsamand's Nathdwara.

Other temples in and other parts of the state as well were also decorated with flowers and special lightings for the Janmashtmi celebrations.

