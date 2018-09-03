9 arrested for pelting stones on Chouhan's vehicle

Nine suspected workers were arrested on Monday for allegedly pelting stones on Shivraj Singh Chouhan's vehicle in Madhya Pradesh's district.

No one was hurt in the incident on Sunday night near Churhat town, around 540 km from Bhopal, but a windowpane of the vehicle was damaged, police had said.

Churhat is the assembly constituency of Ajay Singh, who is also the of Opposition in the assembly. The party has denied any role in the incident.

"Nine office-bearers of the were arrested for hurling stones at Chouhan's vehicle," told

It has been made on the basis of eyewitness accounts and more arrests cannot be ruled out, the said, adding that Chouhan's security had been ramped up.

of Police identified the nine accused as Rambhilas Patel (52), (32), (21), (18), Saurabh Dwivedi (19), Shivedra Singh (24), Saurabh Singh (21), Charan Singh (21) and (28). They were charged with rioting and on other counts.

Hitting out at the opposition party, the alleged, "The Congress has started a new of violence. The Congress knows it cannot come to power in the state due to Chouhan. That is why, Congress leaders are hatching conspiracies to kill Chouhan."



Addresing a rally after the incident, Chouhan dared Ajay to come out in the open and fight with him. "I am physically weak but I won't be bogged down by your deeds. The people of the state are with me," the had said.

Ajay, however, had said no was involved in the incident, terming it a well-thought-out conspiracy to defame him and the people of Churhat.

on Monday accused the BJP of running a smear campaign against the party. "The is accusing Congress leaders of hatching conspiracies to kill Chouhan. Why is he not asking the police to arrest such Congress leaders?



"They are claiming the arrested accused are Congress office-bearers. The home minister, please give us details of the accused with their positions in the Congress," Gupta added.

The is touring the state as a part of his ' Yatra'. The BJP is in power since 2003 and will be seeking a record fourth term in the assembly polls, due later this year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)